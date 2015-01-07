François Martin18th century French composer. Born 1727. Died 1757
1727
François Martin (1727-1757) was a French composer and cellist. He is said to have died at the age of thirty while in the service of Louis de Gramont, 6th Duke of Gramont. His works include petits motets.
He is to be distinguished from another earlier composer of airs de cour called François Martin who served as ordinaire to Gaston, Duke of Orléans in 1658, and published a book of guitar works in 1663.
