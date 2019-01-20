Dorothy MooreBorn 13 October 1946
Dorothy Moore
1946-10-13
Dorothy Moore Biography
Dorothy Moore (born October 13, 1946, in Jackson, Mississippi) is an American blues, gospel, and R&B singer best known for her 1976 hit song, "Misty Blue".
Dorothy Moore Tracks
I Believe You
I Believe You
Misty Blue
Misty Blue
Funny How Time Slips Away
Funny How Time Slips Away
With Pen In Hand
With Pen In Hand
