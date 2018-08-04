Marco BlaauwTrumpeter. Born 23 September 1965
Marco Blaauw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1965-09-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e59d22a7-9f7b-44c7-840c-8fdd0a726025
Marco Blaauw Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Blaauw (born 23 September 1965, Lichtenvoorde, Gelderland) is a Dutch trumpeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marco Blaauw Tracks
Sort by
Double Concerto
John Hopkins
Double Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Double Concerto
Last played on
I Can't Breathe
Georg Friedrich Haas
I Can't Breathe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Breathe
Last played on
Alba
Rebecca Saunders
Alba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb8.jpglink
Alba
Last played on
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Forms of Emptiness (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Mortuos plango, vivos voco (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
How could the soul not take flight (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Blossomings (3 Prayers for a Better World)
Wim Henderickx
Blossomings (3 Prayers for a Better World)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Blossomings (3 Prayers for a Better World)
Last played on
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Jonathan Harvey
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
The Annunication (BBC Singers 2016-17 Season)
Last played on
Alba (for Trumpet and Orchestra)
Rebecca Saunders
Alba (for Trumpet and Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb8.jpglink
Alba (for Trumpet and Orchestra)
Last played on
Sound as Will
Klangforum Wien
Sound as Will
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033f4dh.jpglink
Sound as Will
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Hyde, Hopkins, Bray & Burrell
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exqgwh
Glasgow City Halls
2018-03-10T13:51:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w96bn.jpg
10
Mar
2018
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Hear and Now: Hyde, Hopkins, Bray & Burrell
Glasgow City Halls
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Other Presences: The Music of Jonathan Harvey
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8vv2m
LSO St Luke’s, London
2016-09-23T13:51:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p046wbw9.jpg
23
Sep
2016
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Other Presences: The Music of Jonathan Harvey
LSO St Luke’s, London
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Hear and Now - Rebecca Saunders: Trumpet Concerto
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6c8g
City Halls
2015-11-26T13:51:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0326x0g.jpg
26
Nov
2015
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Hear and Now - Rebecca Saunders: Trumpet Concerto
20:00
City Halls
Proms 2013: Prom 48: Ravel, Matthias Pintscher & Stravinsky
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg26q9
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-18T13:51:30
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0177sxq.jpg
18
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 48: Ravel, Matthias Pintscher & Stravinsky
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
2008-08-02T13:51:30
2
Aug
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 20 - Stockhausen Day
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist