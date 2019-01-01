Paula FernandesBorn 28 August 1983
Paula Fernandes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-08-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e59b2cdc-378b-42e8-b87a-a022b5f9a549
Paula Fernandes Biography (Wikipedia)
Paula Fernandes de Souza (born August 28, 1984, in Sete Lagoas, Minas Gerais) is a Brazilian singer, songwriter and arranger. In a poll organized among readers of VIP magazine in 2011, she was named the 16th "sexiest woman in the world." That same year, she was one of the most accessed on Google Brazil.
