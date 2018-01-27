The Blue CatsFormed 1980
The Blue Cats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e599b98d-d64e-4ed9-869b-94f01cc91199
The Blue Cats Tracks
Sort by
Billy Ruffians
The Blue Cats
Billy Ruffians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Billy Ruffians
Last played on
Galluping Man
The Blue Cats
Galluping Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Galluping Man
Last played on
The Tunnel
The Blue Cats
The Tunnel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tunnel
Last played on
Castin` My Spell
The Blue Cats
Castin` My Spell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Castin` My Spell
Last played on
The Blue Cats Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist