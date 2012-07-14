Henry James (1954 – 19 December 2015), better known as Peter Broggs, was a Jamaican reggae musician. He was a successful artist in Jamaica and well known in the international reggae scenes.

Born in 1954 in Hanover Parish, Jamaica, in the early 1970s, he decided to move to Kingston to find work. There he found himself among reggae artists and musicians such as Gregory Isaacs, Bingy Bunny, Errol Holt and others who worked in the Jamaican music industry at the time.

Peter Broggs sang and recorded sporadically during the 1970s, and his music was mostly about the Rastafari movement. His debut album Progressive Youth, was released in 1979. One song recorded at this time was "Jah Golden Throne", recorded at the Channel One Studios and King Tubby studios, and released in the UK on the short-lived Selena imprint in 1980. His Rastafari Liveth! album was the first release on RAS Records, in 1982. On his 1990 album Reasoning he was backed by The Wailers and Roots Radics. In 2000 he released Jah Golden Throne, a collaboration with Jah Warrior.