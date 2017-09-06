Orange Juice was a Scottish post-punk band founded in the Glasgow suburb of Bearsden as the Nu-Sonics in 1976. Edwyn Collins formed the Nu-Sonics (named after a cheap brand of guitar) with his school-mate Alan Duncan and was subsequently joined by James Kirk and Steven Daly, who left a band called The Machetes. The band became Orange Juice in 1979. They are best known for the hit "Rip It Up", which reached number 8 on the UK Singles Chart in February 1983, the band's only UK Top 40 hit.

The band released their first singles during 1980 and 1981 on the independent Postcard Records label founded by Alan Horne, along with fellow Scottish bands Josef K and Aztec Camera. These included "Blue Boy" and "Simply Thrilled Honey". Shortly afterwards this line-up signed to Polydor Records and recorded their first album, You Can't Hide Your Love Forever. However, internal tensions led to Kirk and Daly leaving in early 1982 (they would go on to form a short-lived band called Memphis), and for the next two album releases the core line-up was Collins and McClymont with Malcolm Ross on guitar, vocals and keyboards, and Zeke Manyika on drums. By early 1984, Ross and McClymont had left the band, leaving a core line-up of Collins and Manyika who recorded Orange Juice's final album, The Orange Juice, with Clare Kenny and Johnny Britten, produced by Dennis Bovell.