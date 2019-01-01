Wilkie BardBorn 19 March 1874. Died 5 May 1944
Wilkie Bard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1874-03-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e598b334-9de1-4db6-8af5-e3b99808b659
Wilkie Bard Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilkie Bard (born William August Smith) (19 March 1874 – 5 May 1944) was a popular British vaudeville and music hall entertainer and recording artist at the beginning of the 20th century. He is best known for his songs "I Want to Sing in Opera" and "The Night Watchman".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilkie Bard Tracks
Sort by
Wilkie Bard Medley
Wilkie Bard
Wilkie Bard Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wilkie Bard Medley
Last played on
Back to artist