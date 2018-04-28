Janet LawsonBorn 13 November 1940
Janet Lawson
1940-11-13
Janet Lawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Lawson (born Janet Polun; November 13, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland) is a jazz singer and educator.
Dindi
Janet Lawson
Dindi
Dindi
