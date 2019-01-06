Henry Pryce Jackman (born 1974) is an English composer, conductor, arranger, pianist, musician, and songwriter. He is best known for composing music for major hit films such as Kong: Skull Island, X-Men: First Class, Wreck-It Ralph, Puss in Boots, Captain Phillips, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Big Hero 6 and The Interview, as well as the video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Disney Infinity 2.0.