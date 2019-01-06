Henry JackmanBorn 1974
Henry Jackman
1974
Henry Jackman Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Pryce Jackman (born 1974) is an English composer, conductor, arranger, pianist, musician, and songwriter. He is best known for composing music for major hit films such as Kong: Skull Island, X-Men: First Class, Wreck-It Ralph, Puss in Boots, Captain Phillips, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Kick-Ass, Kick-Ass 2, Big Hero 6 and The Interview, as well as the video games Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Disney Infinity 2.0.
Henry Jackman Tracks
The Causeway
Henry Jackman
The Causeway
Last played on
Last played on
Cap's Promise
Henry Jackman
Cap's Promise
Cap's Promise
Time To Suit Up
Henry Jackman
Time To Suit Up
Time To Suit Up
Two in the Water
Henry Jackman
Two in the Water
Two in the Water
The Puss Suite
Henry Jackman
The Puss Suite
Last played on
Last played on
Wreck It Ralph (2012): Life in the Arcade / Vanellope Von Schweets
Henry Jackman
Wreck It Ralph (2012): Life in the Arcade / Vanellope Von Schweets
Last played on
Last played on
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017): The Jumanji Overture
Henry Jackman
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017): The Jumanji Overture
Last played on
Last played on
First Class
Henry Jackman
First Class
Last played on
Last played on
Reboot
Henry Jackman
Reboot
Reboot
Signs of Life
Henry Jackman
Signs of Life
Signs of Life
I Am Satisfied With My Care
Henry Jackman
I Am Satisfied With My Care
I Am Satisfied With My Care
Big Hero 6
Henry Jackman
Big Hero 6
Big Hero 6
Family Reunion
Henry Jackman
Family Reunion
Family Reunion
Silent Sparrow
Henry Jackman
Silent Sparrow
Silent Sparrow
First Flight
Henry Jackman
First Flight
First Flight
So Much More
Henry Jackman
So Much More
So Much More
The Streets of San Fransokyo
Henry Jackman
The Streets of San Fransokyo
The Streets of San Fransokyo
Upgrades
Henry Jackman
Upgrades
Upgrades
One of The Family
Henry Jackman
One of The Family
One of The Family
The Masked Man
Henry Jackman
The Masked Man
The Masked Man
Huggable Detective
Henry Jackman
Huggable Detective
Huggable Detective
Inflatable Friend
Henry Jackman
Inflatable Friend
Inflatable Friend
Tadashi
Henry Jackman
Tadashi
Tadashi
Microbots
Henry Jackman
Microbots
Microbots
Nerd School
Henry Jackman
Nerd School
Nerd School
Hiro Hamada
Henry Jackman
Hiro Hamada
Hiro Hamada
Natasha
Henry Jackman
Natasha
Natasha
Last played on
Arcade Finale
Henry Jackman
Arcade Finale
Arcade Finale
You're My Hero
Henry Jackman
You're My Hero
You're My Hero
Sugar Rush Showdown
Henry Jackman
Sugar Rush Showdown
Sugar Rush Showdown
Out of The Penthouse, Off To The Race
Henry Jackman
Out of The Penthouse, Off To The Race
Out of The Penthouse, Off To The Race
Broken-Karted
Henry Jackman
Broken-Karted
Broken-Karted
Messing With The Program
Henry Jackman
Messing With The Program
Messing With The Program
Vanellope's Hideout
Henry Jackman
Vanellope's Hideout
Vanellope's Hideout
One Minute To Win It
Henry Jackman
One Minute To Win It
One Minute To Win It
Laffy Taffies
Henry Jackman
Laffy Taffies
Laffy Taffies
Turbo Flashback
Henry Jackman
Turbo Flashback
Turbo Flashback
Candy Vandals
Henry Jackman
Candy Vandals
Candy Vandals
Cupcake Breakout
Henry Jackman
Cupcake Breakout
Cupcake Breakout
Royal Raceway
Henry Jackman
Royal Raceway
Royal Raceway
Vanellope Von Schweetz
Henry Jackman
Vanellope Von Schweetz
Vanellope Von Schweetz
Rocket Fiasco
Henry Jackman
Rocket Fiasco
Rocket Fiasco
