India Adams is an American singer, known as the ghost singer who dubbed the singing voices of Cyd Charisse and Joan Crawford in the mid 1950s.

She dubbed the singing voices for Charisse in The Band Wagon (1953). That same year, she also dubbed for Crawford in Torch Song.

Adams lived in England from 1965 to 1981, and in 1969–1970, was the standby to Ginger Rogers for the West End stage production of Mame at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London.

In 1991, together with two other prominent ghost singers, Jo Ann Greer and Annette Warren, she starred in the cabaret revue Voices, produced by Alan Eichler, under the musical direction of John McDaniel, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

After spending another twenty years out of the public eye, Adams reappeared in early 1991, when she performed with several other singers at the Catalina Bar and Grill. Still has remained active performing in clubs and musicals.