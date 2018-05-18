Nikolay Alexandrovich SokolovRussian composer, Nikolay Alexandrovich Sokolov. Born 26 March 1859. Died 27 March 1922
Nikolay Alexandrovich Sokolov
1859-03-26
Nikolay Alexandrovich Sokolov (Russian: Никола́й Алекса́ндрович Соколо́в; 26 March [O.S. 14 March] 1859 – 27 March 1922) was a Russian composer of classical music and a member of the circle that grew around the publisher Mitrofan Belyayev.
Polka 'Fridays'
Polka 'Fridays'
Polka
