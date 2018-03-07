John GarthComposer. Born 1721. Died 29 March 1810
John Garth
1721
John Garth Biography (Wikipedia)
John Garth (1721 – 1810) was an English composer, born in Harperley, near Witton-le-Wear, Co. Durham.
Cello Concerto No.2 in B flat major
Sonata in F major Op.2 No.2; Presto
Concerto No 4 In B Flat Major iii) Minuet
