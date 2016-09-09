Wilbur Odell "Dud" Bascomb (May 16, 1916, Birmingham, Alabama – December 25, 1972, New York City) was an American jazz trumpeter best known for his tenure with Erskine Hawkins. He is a 1979 inductee of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.

Bascomb was born the youngest of a family of ten children, another of whom was future tenor saxophonist Paul Bascomb. He played piano as a child but settled on trumpet, and first played with Hawkins at the Alabama State Teachers' School (now Alabama State University) in 1932, where Hawkins led the Bama State Collegians band. Dud remained in Hawkins's employ until 1944, and soloed with him on many of his most well-known recordings.

Bascomb eventually left Hawkins to play in his brother's septet, which became a big band later in the decade. He played briefly with Duke Ellington in 1947. In the 1950s Bascomb played for three years at Tyle's Chicken Shack in New Jersey, leading a quintet which counted Lou Donaldson among its members. He toured Japan three times with Sam Taylor and Europe with Buddy Tate in the 1960s, in addition to touring and recording with James Brown. He recorded sparingly as a leader; his Savoy Records sessions in 1959-60 were not issued until 1986.