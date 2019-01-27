Doreen CarwithenBorn 15 November 1922. Died 5 January 2003
Doreen Carwithen
1922-11-15
Doreen Carwithen Biography (Wikipedia)
Doreen Mary Carwithen (15 November 1922 – 5 January 2003) was a British composer of classical and film music. She was also known as Mary Alwyn.
Bishop Rock Overture
Doreen Carwithen
Suffolk Suite
Doreen Carwithen
Men of Sherwood Forest (1954) - Overture
Doreen Carwithen
Men of Sherwood Forest (Overture)
Doreen Carwithen
Piano Concerto (2nd mvt)
Doreen Carwithen
Violin sonata (2nd mvt)
Doreen Carwithen
Morris Dance (Suffolk Suite)
Doreen Carwithen
Sonatina (3rd mvt)
Doreen Carwithen
Sonatina, Allegro Moderato
Doreen Carwithen
Sonata for violin & piano
Doreen Carwithen
One Damn Thing After Another
Doreen Carwithen
BOYS IN BROWN (1949) - Suite
Doreen Carwithen
Boys In Brown Suite
Doreen Carwithen
Overture: Men of Sherwood Forest
Doreen Carwithen
