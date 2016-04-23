William “Cat” AndersonBorn 12 September 1916. Died 29 April 1981
William “Cat” Anderson
1916-09-12
William Alonzo "Cat" Anderson (September 12, 1916 – April 29, 1981) was an American jazz trumpeter known for his long period as a member of Duke Ellington's orchestra and for his wide range (more than five octaves), especially his playing in the higher registers.
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Spoonful Of Sugar
Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Take The A Train
Duke Ellington
Battle Royal
Charlie Fowlkes
Star Spangled Banner
Britt Woodman
Way Early Subtone
Duke Ellington
Madness in Great Ones
Duke Ellington
Lady Mac
Duke Ellington
Up and Down, Up and Down (I Will Lead Them Up and Down)
Duke Ellington
Juniflip (Alhambra Theatre, Paris, 1958)
Duke Ellington
Blues For Laurence
William “Cat” Anderson
Battle Royal
Duke Ellington
Trumpet No End (Blue Skies)
Duke Ellington
Rose of the Rio Grande
William “Cat” Anderson
Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue (Live At Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Blood Count
Johnny Hodges
Prima Bara Dubla
Duke Ellington
Portrait of Mahalia Jackson
Duke Ellington
Perdido
Duke Ellington
Take The A Train
John Sanders, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Clark Terry, Willie Cook, William "Cat" Anderson, Ray Nance, Harold Baker, Quentin Jackson, Britt Woodman & Jimmy Hamilton
Yellow Dog Blues
William “Cat” Anderson
You're the Cream in My Coffee
William “Cat” Anderson
