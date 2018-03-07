The Smith Street BandMelbourne, Australia folk punk band. Formed 2010
The Smith Street Band
2010
The Smith Street Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Smith Street Band are an Australian punk rock band from Melbourne, Victoria, in which the Smith Street of their name can be found. The band have released two EPs, South East Facing Wall (2010) and Don't Fuck with Our Dreams (2013) and four studio albums, No One Gets Lost Anymore (2011), Sunshine and Technology (2012), Throw Me in the River (2014) and More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me (2017).
Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver
Last played on
Birthdays
Birthdays
Last played on
Death To The Lads
Young Drunk
Young Drunk
Last played on
