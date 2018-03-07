The Smith Street Band are an Australian punk rock band from Melbourne, Victoria, in which the Smith Street of their name can be found. The band have released two EPs, South East Facing Wall (2010) and Don't Fuck with Our Dreams (2013) and four studio albums, No One Gets Lost Anymore (2011), Sunshine and Technology (2012), Throw Me in the River (2014) and More Scared Of You Than You Are Of Me (2017).