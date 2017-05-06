Oliver LakeBorn 14 September 1942
Oliver Lake
Oliver Lake Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Lake (born September 14, 1942) is an American jazz saxophonist, flutist, composer and poet. He is known mainly for alto saxophone but he also performs on soprano and flute.
During the 1960s Lake worked with the Black Artists Group in St. Louis. In 1977 he founded the World Saxophone Quartet with David Murray, Julius Hemphill, and Hamiet Bluiett. He has worked in the group Trio 3 with Reggie Workman and Andrew Cyrille. He is the father of drummer Gene Lake.
Lake has been a resident of Montclair, New Jersey.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Lake Tracks
Of Is
Oliver Lake
Of Is
Of Is
Last played on
Africa
Oliver Lake
Africa
Africa
Last played on
Matador of 1st and 1st
Oliver Lake
Matador of 1st and 1st
Matador of 1st and 1st
Ska's To Move
Oliver Lake
Ska's To Move
Ska's To Move
Rocket
Oliver Lake
Rocket
Rocket
Owshet
Oliver Lake
Owshet
Owshet
