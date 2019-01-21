Vidya Iyer, better known by her stage name Vidya Vox, is an American YouTuber and singer. She was born in Chennai and immigrated with her family to the USA at the age of eight years. Her music is a mix of Western pop, electronic dance music, and Indian classical music. Since beginning her channel in April 2015, her videos have received over 560 million views, and her channel has accumulated over 5.4 million subscribers. Her mash-up of Major Lazer's Lean On with a Punjabi folk song has 38 million views and "Be Free (Pallivaalu Bhadravattakam)" has 120 Million views on YouTube as of January 2019.