Vidya Iyer, better known by her stage name Vidya Vox, is an American YouTuber and singer. She was born in Chennai and immigrated with her family to the USA at the age of eight years. Her music is a mix of Western pop, electronic dance music, and Indian classical music. Since beginning her channel in April 2015, her videos have received over 560 million views, and her channel has accumulated over 5.4 million subscribers. Her mash-up of Major Lazer's Lean On with a Punjabi folk song has 38 million views and "Be Free (Pallivaalu Bhadravattakam)" has 120 Million views on YouTube as of January 2019.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
