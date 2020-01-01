Adele StolteSoprano. Born 12 October 1932
Adele Stolte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-10-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e58994be-c4f5-4b27-ba7c-57b478019da4
Adele Stolte Biography (Wikipedia)
Adele Stolte (born 12 October 1932) is a German soprano singer in concert and Lieder, and an academic voice teacher.
