New Age Steppers
Formed 1980
New Age Steppers
1980
New Age Steppers Biography
New Age Steppers were a dub collective from the United Kingdom, formed by producer Adrian Sherwood and featuring members of various prominent 1970s UK post-punk groups, including Ari Up of the Slits, Mark Stewart of The Pop Group, and John Waddington and Bruce Smith of Rip Rig + Panic. Other musicians included associates of Sherwood's On-U Sound label, including George Oban, Style Scott, and Eskimo Fox.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fade Away
New Age Steppers
Fade Away
Fade Away
Some Love
New Age Steppers
Some Love
Some Love
My Love (Ft. Ari Up)
New Age Steppers
My Love (Ft. Ari Up)
My Love (Ft. Ari Up)
My Nerves
New Age Steppers
My Nerves
My Nerves
Conquer Feat Ari Up
New Age Steppers
Conquer Feat Ari Up
Conquer Feat Ari Up
The Scheisse Song
New Age Steppers
The Scheisse Song
The Scheisse Song
Lovely nights version
New Age Steppers
Lovely nights version
Lovely nights version
Radial Drill
New Age Steppers
Radial Drill
Radial Drill
Sing Love - On U Sound
New Age Steppers
Sing Love - On U Sound
Sing Love - On U Sound
Love Forever
New Age Steppers
Love Forever
Love Forever
My Whole world - On U sound
New Age Steppers
My Whole world - On U sound
My Whole world - On U sound
