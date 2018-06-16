New Age Steppers were a dub collective from the United Kingdom, formed by producer Adrian Sherwood and featuring members of various prominent 1970s UK post-punk groups, including Ari Up of the Slits, Mark Stewart of The Pop Group, and John Waddington and Bruce Smith of Rip Rig + Panic. Other musicians included associates of Sherwood's On-U Sound label, including George Oban, Style Scott, and Eskimo Fox.