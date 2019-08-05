Stig RossenDanish singer and actor. Born 14 June 1962
Stig Rossen (born 14 June 1962) is a Danish singer and actor. He is well known for his roles in musicals, especially playing Valjean in Les Misérables. He has also participated in Melodi Grand Prix, the Danish prelude to the Eurovision Song Contest.
I Wanna Make It Last
Evi Tausen & Stig Rossen
I Wanna Make It Last
I Wanna Make It Last
