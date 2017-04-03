Paul PersonneBorn 27 December 1949
Paul Personne
1949-12-27
Paul Personne Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Personne (born 27 December 1949, Argenteuil, France) is a French blues singer and guitarist.
Paul Personne (born 27 December 1949, Argenteuil, France) is a French blues singer and guitarist.
Paul Personne Tracks
Fire Down Below
Paul Personne
Fire Down Below
Fire Down Below
Last played on
I Can't Hold Out
Paul Personne
I Can't Hold Out
I Can't Hold Out
Last played on
