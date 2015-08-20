Andrew West
Andrew West
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e580dad1-67a1-4525-9e32-17064015e085
Andrew West Tracks
Sort by
Pastorale
Germaine Tailleferre
Pastorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq9b6.jpglink
Pastorale
Last played on
Prelude
Geroges Auric & Andrew West
Prelude
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude
Composer
Last played on
Pastorale for flute and piano
Germaine Tailleferre
Pastorale for flute and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq9b6.jpglink
Pastorale for flute and piano
Last played on
Songs from the Same Earth
Mark Padmore
Songs from the Same Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3d.jpglink
Songs from the Same Earth
Last played on
Flute Sonata
Francis Poulenc
Flute Sonata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Flute Sonata
Last played on
The Owl & The Lark from The Aviary
NYCoS National Girls Choir, Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, Philip Moore, Andrew West & Christopher Bell
The Owl & The Lark from The Aviary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Owl & The Lark from The Aviary
Performer
Last played on
Valse
Francis Poulenc
Valse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Valse
Last played on
Sarabande
Arthur Honegger
Sarabande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7q.jpglink
Sarabande
Last played on
Back to artist