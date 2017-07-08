Teresa RampazziBorn 31 October 1914. Died 16 December 2001
Teresa Rampazzi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e580009e-f6e9-4667-bef5-52ac85296d8d
Teresa Rampazzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Teresa Rampazzi (31 October 1914 – 16 December 2001) was an Italian pianist and composer who was a pioneer of electronic and computer generated music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teresa Rampazzi Tracks
Sort by
Atmen Noch
Teresa Rampazzi
Atmen Noch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Atmen Noch
Last played on
Immagini per Diana Babylon (Extract)
Teresa Rampazzi
Immagini per Diana Babylon (Extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Immagini per Diana Babylon (Extract)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Teresa Rampazzi
Teresa Rampazzi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist