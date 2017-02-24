Jarek ŚmietanaBorn 29 March 1952. Died 2 September 2013
Jarek Śmietana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e579d01d-5b4e-4f59-9ed5-a300456e7eea
Jarek Śmietana Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarosław "Jarek" Śmietana (29 March 1951 – 2 September 2013, Kraków) was a Polish jazz guitarist, composer and band leader.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jarek Śmietana Tracks
Sort by
Water Games (Part One)
Jarek Śmietana
Water Games (Part One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhg8.jpglink
Water Games (Part One)
Last played on
Jarek Śmietana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist