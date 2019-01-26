KayzoHayden Capuozzo. Born 8 August 1991
Kayzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p061clp4.jpg
1991-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e57634b1-01f3-4dc9-bd6b-0672c8e0665c
Kayzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Hayden Capuozzo (born October 8, 1991), better known by his stage name Kayzo, is an American DJ and producer based in Los Angeles, California. He is best known for remixing songs and incorporating the trap and hardstyle genres into his remixes. His collaboration with RIOT "Wake Up" received more than 200,000 plays in less than 24 hours.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kayzo Tracks
Novocaine
Valentino Khan
Novocaine
Novocaine
Last played on
ID
TYNAN
ID
ID
Last played on
Feel The Power (Tisoki Remix)
Kayzo
Feel The Power (Tisoki Remix)
Feel The Power (Tisoki Remix)
Last played on
Whistle Wars x Whistle (YDG Remix) x Basic Bass Tune
Kayzo
Whistle Wars x Whistle (YDG Remix) x Basic Bass Tune
Whistle Wars x Whistle (YDG Remix) x Basic Bass Tune
Last played on
This Time [WiDE AWAKE Tynan Edit]
Kayzo
This Time [WiDE AWAKE Tynan Edit]
This Time [WiDE AWAKE Tynan Edit]
Last played on
Bullet
Kayzo
Bullet
Bullet
Last played on
Language (Kayzo and Gammer Remix)
Porter Robinson
Language (Kayzo and Gammer Remix)
Language (Kayzo and Gammer Remix)
Last played on
Last Resort (The Rework) x ID
Papa Roach
Last Resort (The Rework) x ID
Last Resort (The Rework) x ID
Whistle Wars x Tommy's Theme (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
Kayzo
Whistle Wars x Tommy's Theme (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
Whistle Wars x Tommy's Theme (Noisia's 'Outer Edges' Remix)
Follow You (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Devin Oliver)
Kayzo
Follow You (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Devin Oliver)
Follow You (Crankdat Remix) (feat. Devin Oliver)
Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)
Kayzo
Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)
Whistle Wars (Slushii Bootleg)
Home
Cesqeaux
Home
Home
Last played on
Holy (Ducky Refix) (feat. Micah Martin)
Kayzo
Holy (Ducky Refix) (feat. Micah Martin)
Holy (Ducky Refix) (feat. Micah Martin)
Last played on
Without You
Slander
Without You
Without You
Last played on
Holy
Kayzo
Holy
Holy
Last played on
Whistle Warz (Habstrakt Remix)
Kayzo
Whistle Warz (Habstrakt Remix)
Whistle Warz (Habstrakt Remix)
Last played on
Whistle Wars
Kayzo
Whistle Wars
Whistle Wars
Last played on
I Love the Dopest Kanye (Lost Kings Edit)
Kanye West
I Love the Dopest Kanye (Lost Kings Edit)
I Love the Dopest Kanye (Lost Kings Edit)
Last played on
Wake Up (feat. Kayzo)
Riot
Wake Up (feat. Kayzo)
Wake Up (feat. Kayzo)
Last played on
Whistle Wars x Lento (Rawtek Mash Up)
Kayzo
Whistle Wars x Lento (Rawtek Mash Up)
Whistle Wars x Lento (Rawtek Mash Up)
Last played on
Feel The Power (feat. Micah Martin)
Kayzo
Feel The Power (feat. Micah Martin)
Feel The Power (feat. Micah Martin)
Kayzo
Kayzo
Kayzo
Kayzo
Frequency
Kayzo
Frequency
Frequency
This Time (GOMMI x TYEGUYS Remix)
Kayzo
This Time (GOMMI x TYEGUYS Remix)
This Time (GOMMI x TYEGUYS Remix)
I Love Kanye
Kayzo
I Love Kanye
I Love Kanye
Last played on
ID
Kayzo
ID
ID
Last played on
Avalanche (feat. Dylan Matthew)
Kayzo
Avalanche (feat. Dylan Matthew)
Avalanche (feat. Dylan Matthew)
Last played on
Somebody
Kayzo
Somebody
Somebody
Last played on
Never Forget You (Carnage & Kayzo Remix)
Zara Larsson
Never Forget You (Carnage & Kayzo Remix)
Never Forget You (Carnage & Kayzo Remix)
Horizon (feat. Dylan Mathew)
Kayzo
Horizon (feat. Dylan Mathew)
Horizon (feat. Dylan Mathew)
ID
Kayzo
ID
ID
Kill It
Kayzo
Kill It
Kill It
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
KAYZO
The Underworld, London, UK
Back to artist