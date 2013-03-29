Soul SyndicateJamaican dub/reggae group. Formed 1969
Soul Syndicate
1969
Soul Syndicate Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul Syndicate, originally called the Rhythm Raiders, were one of the top reggae session bands in Jamaica from the early 1970s to the mid-1980s.
Soul Syndicate Tracks
Black Love
Soul Syndicate
Black Love
Black Love
Natty In Hong Kong
Soul Syndicate
Natty In Hong Kong
Natty In Hong Kong
