Pearls Before SwineFormed 1965. Disbanded 1974
Pearls Before Swine
1965
Pearls Before Swine Biography (Wikipedia)
Pearls Before Swine was an American psychedelic folk band formed by Tom Rapp in 1965 in Eau Gallie, now part of Melbourne, Florida. They released six albums between 1967 and 1971, before Rapp launched a solo career.
Pearls Before Swine Tracks
Another Time
Pearls Before Swine
The Jeweler
Pearls Before Swine
Guardian Angels
Pearls Before Swine
Images Of April
Pearls Before Swine
I Saw The World
Pearls Before Swine
The Wizard Of Is
Pearls Before Swine
ROCKET MAN
Pearls Before Swine
Ring Thing
Pearls Before Swine
Florence Nightingale
Pearls Before Swine
Tell Me Why
Pearls Before Swine
Pearls Before Swine Links
