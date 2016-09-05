Clem ClempsonBorn 5 September 1949
David "Clem" Clempson (born 5 September 1949 in Tamworth, Staffordshire) is an English rock guitarist who has played as a member in a number of bands including Colosseum and Humble Pie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
