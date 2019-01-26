Troye Sivan Biography (Wikipedia)
Troye Sivan Mellet ( TROY sih-VAHN; born 5 June 1995), known professionally as Troye Sivan, is a South African-born Australian singer, songwriter, actor, and Internet personality. After gaining popularity as a singer on YouTube and in Australian talent competitions, Sivan signed with EMI Australia in 2013 and released his debut extended play, TRXYE (2014), which peaked at number five on the U.S. Billboard 200. Its lead single, "Happy Little Pill", reached number 10 on Australian music charts. In 2015, he released his second extended play Wild followed by his debut studio album Blue Neighbourhood, whose lead single "Youth" became Sivan's first single to enter the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number 23. His second studio album Bloom (2018) reached number three in Australia and number four on the Billboard 200 chart. Its lead single "My My My!" became Sivan's second number-one single on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.
As an actor, Sivan portrayed the younger version of the titular character in the 2009 X-Men film X-Men Origins: Wolverine and starred as the title character in the Spud film trilogy. As a YouTube personality, Sivan used to upload video blogs regularly and, as of 2016, has over 4 million subscribers and over 241 million total views. His video, "The 'Boyfriend' Tag", with fellow vlogger Tyler Oakley earned them a Teen Choice Award in the "Choice Web Collaboration" category. In October 2014, Time named Sivan as one of the "25 Most Influential Teens of 2014". In 2018, he received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for "Revelation", from the film Boy Erased, in which he also had a supporting acting role.
Grimmy gets the goss on Troye's collaboration with one of his favourite singers and friends Ariana Grande. We cannot wait to hear the track!
Troye Sivan pays Nick Grimshaw a visit ahead of his Video Music Awards appearance.
Troye Sivan chats to Nick Grimshaw about exactly how he chooses men for his videos
Troye Sivan spoke to Scott on Radio 1 Breakfast about coming out and his first gay club. His song Bite is about that experience. He also spoke about the anxiety of coming out.
Troye Sivan joins Scott Mills.
Troye Sivan answers listeners questions with Nick Grimshaw on Radio 1 #TroyeOnGrimmy
Troye Sivan Tracks
1999 (feat. Troye Sivan)
Animal
My My My!
1999
Heaven
Similar Artists
