Caroline Peyton is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Peyton was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi on October 8, 1951 and grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. She released her first self-written solo album on Sept. 9, 2014. Recorded in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Mark Nevers at Beech House Recording, the 10-song record is titled Homeseeker's Paradise. The record features playing by Nashville musicians including guitarist William Tyler and multi-instrumentalist Chris Scruggs. Nashville Scene writer Skip Anderson wrote a preview of the record.
The Sky In Japan Is Always Close To You
The Sky In Japan Is Always Close To You
The Sky In Japan Is Always Close To You
