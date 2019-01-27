KaytranadaBorn 25 August 1992
Kaytranada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03dhzyy.jpg
1992-08-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e56aee57-d90e-40cf-a70d-beb70f6f3c69
Kaytranada Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Kevin Celestin (born August 25, 1992), known by his stage name Kaytranada, (stylized as KAYTRANADA, shortened as KAYTRA), is a Haitian-Canadian DJ and record producer. Celestin began his career under the alias Kaytradamus in 2010. He is part of the hip hop duo The Celestics.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kaytranada Performances & Interviews
Kaytranada Tracks
Sort by
Nothin Like U (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Kaytranada
Nothin Like U (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06vlkf8.jpglink
Nothin Like U (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Last played on
Well I Bet Ya
Kaytranada
Well I Bet Ya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
Well I Bet Ya
Last played on
Bus Ride
Kaytranada
Bus Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
Bus Ride
Last played on
Free Things in Life
Kaytranada
Free Things in Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
Free Things in Life
Last played on
Be Your Girl
Teedra Moses
Be Your Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwjg.jpglink
Be Your Girl
Last played on
Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Remix)
Teedra Moses
Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwjg.jpglink
Be Your Girl (Kaytranada Remix)
Last played on
It Was Meant To Be
Kaytranada
It Was Meant To Be
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03dhzyy.jpglink
It Was Meant To Be
Last played on
Kaytranada Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist