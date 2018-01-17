Falling in Reverse is an American rock band based in Las Vegas, Nevada and formed in 2008, signed to Epitaph Records.

The band is led currently by vocalist Ronnie Radke alongside rhythm guitarist Derek Jones, keyboardist Zakk Sandler, bassist Tyler Burgess, lead guitarist Max Georgiev and drummer Brandon "Rage" Richter. The group released its debut album, The Drug in Me Is You, on July 26, 2011, which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200, selling 18,000 copies in its first week. The band's second studio album, Fashionably Late, was released on June 18, 2013, which peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200. The band released their third album Just Like You on February 24, 2015. Coming Home, their latest album, was released on April 7, 2017.

The band has toured extensively in support of its releases with other musical groups such as Escape the Fate, Chelsea Grin, Atreyu, Attila, Metro Station, letlive., I See Stars, among several others.