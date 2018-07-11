Andre WilliamsUS rnb vocalist/musician/producer/songwriter. Born 1 November 1936
Andre Williams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e56a7641-f03e-43b9-b91b-052e2321653b
Andre Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Zephire Andre Williams (born November 1, 1936) is an American R&B musician who started his career in the 1950s at Fortune Records in Detroit. His most famous songs include the hits "Jail Bait," "Greasy Chicken," "Bacon Fat" (1957) and "Cadillac Jack" (1966). He is also the co-author of the R&B hit "Shake a Tail Feather".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andre Williams Tracks
Sort by
Only Black Man In South Dakota
Andre Williams
Only Black Man In South Dakota
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Black Man In South Dakota
Last played on
Happy (Is My Life)
Velvet Hammer
Happy (Is My Life)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy (Is My Life)
Last played on
The Greasy Chicken
Andre Williams
The Greasy Chicken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Greasy Chicken
Last played on
I'm Not Worthy
The Diplomats of Solid Sound
I'm Not Worthy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Not Worthy
Last played on
Bacon Fat
Andre Williams
Bacon Fat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bacon Fat
Last played on
Do The Popcorn
Andre Williams
Do The Popcorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do The Popcorn
Last played on
Pig Snoots
Andre Williams
Pig Snoots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pig Snoots
Last played on
Pig Snoots
Andre Williams
Pig Snoots
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pig Snoots
Last played on
The Stroke
Andre Williams
The Stroke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stroke
Last played on
Don't Kick My Dog
Andre Williams
Don't Kick My Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Kick My Dog
Last played on
Beep Beep Beep
Andre Williams
Beep Beep Beep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beep Beep Beep
Last played on
But'n
Andre Williams
But'n
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But'n
Last played on
Rib Tips Pt.S 1 & 2
Andre Williams
Rib Tips Pt.S 1 & 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rib Tips Pt.S 1 & 2
Last played on
Chicken Thighs
Andre Williams
Chicken Thighs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken Thighs
Last played on
Cadillac Jack
Andre Williams
Cadillac Jack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cadillac Jack
Last played on
Chicken thighs - Vampi Soul
Andre Williams
Chicken thighs - Vampi Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicken thighs - Vampi Soul
Last played on
Pass the biscuits – Hoodoo
Andre Williams
Pass the biscuits – Hoodoo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass the biscuits – Hoodoo
Last played on
Jail Bait
Andre Williams
Jail Bait
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jail Bait
Last played on
Pass the Biscuits Please
Andre Williams
Pass the Biscuits Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pass the Biscuits Please
Last played on
Andre Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist