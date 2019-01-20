Jatin–Lalit are an Indian Bollywood music director-composers duo consisting of Jatin Pandit and his younger brother Lalit. They have written the widely popular scores for films such as Yaara Dildara, Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fareb, Yes Boss, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Fanaa.

Jatin–Lalit is their professional name and appears on the covers of their music CDs and DVDs. In 2006, the brothers ended their professional relationship, citing personal problems.

Jatin holds the record for most nominations at the Filmfare Awards without ever winning, with eleven. They all came in the Best Music Director category, in which the duo has received 11 nominations. Lalit has won the award for Dabangg (2010), along with Sajid-Wajid. Over their 16-year career, their soundtracks sold well over 50 million units worldwide.