Christopher Michael "Chris" Mann (born May 5, 1982) is a classically trained American singer-songwriter from Wichita, Kansas.

After spending two years on stage as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Chris Mann will return to the stage in an all-new production, The Voice: Neon Dreams. His album, Constellation, was released on May 6, 2016. He came in fourth on the second season of NBC's television singing competition The Voice in 2012. Mann came in first on Team Christina Aguilera and represented her in the final round.