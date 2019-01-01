Chris MannAmerican classically trained singer. Born 5 May 1982
Chris Mann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e56597fc-ec3c-477c-80e7-81a79c8cc09e
Chris Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Michael "Chris" Mann (born May 5, 1982) is a classically trained American singer-songwriter from Wichita, Kansas.
After spending two years on stage as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera, Chris Mann will return to the stage in an all-new production, The Voice: Neon Dreams. His album, Constellation, was released on May 6, 2016. He came in fourth on the second season of NBC's television singing competition The Voice in 2012. Mann came in first on Team Christina Aguilera and represented her in the final round.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Mann Tracks
Sort by
Chris Mann Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist