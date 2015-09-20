New Years DayFormed 2005
New Years Day Biography (Wikipedia)
New Years Day is an American rock band formed in Anaheim, California in 2005. After building a reputation strictly through promotion on the social networking website MySpace, the band released its debut self-titled EP in 2006 and their first full-length album My Dear in 2007. Six years after their initial debut, Victim to Villain was finally released, shortly followed by Malevolence in 2015. Malevolence peaked at No. 45 on the Billboard 200, the band's highest charting thus far.
Upcoming Events
24
Nov
2019
New Years Day, Halestorm and In This Moment
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
25
Nov
2019
New Years Day, Halestorm and In This Moment
Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
27
Nov
2019
New Years Day, Halestorm and In This Moment
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
28
Nov
2019
New Years Day, Halestorm and In This Moment
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
