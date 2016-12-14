Johann Ernst EberlinBorn 27 March 1702. Died 19 June 1762
Johann Ernst Eberlin
1702-03-27
Johann Ernst Eberlin (27 March 1702 – 19 June 1762) was a German composer and organist whose works bridge the baroque and classical eras. He was a prolific composer, chiefly of church organ and choral music. Marpurg claims he wrote as much and as rapidly as Alessandro Scarlatti and Georg Philipp Telemann, a claim also repeated by Leopold Mozart - though ultimately Eberlin did not live nearly as long as either of those two composers.
