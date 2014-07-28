K.L. SaigalBorn 11 April 1904. Died 18 January 1947
K.L. Saigal
1904-04-11
K.L. Saigal Biography (Wikipedia)
Kundanlal Saigal, often abbreviated as K. L. Saigal (11 April 1904 – 18 January 1947), was an Indian singer and actor who is considered the first superstar of the Hindi film industry, which was centred in Kolkata during Saigal's time, but is currently centred in Mumbai. Saigal's unique voice quality which was a mixture of baritone and soft tenor was the benchmark for most of the singers who followed him. In fact it remains the gold standard even today shining through a very early and practically primitive recording technology.
Gham Diye Mustaqil
K.L. Saigal
Gham Diye Mustaqil
Gham Diye Mustaqil
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya
K.L. Saigal
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya
Mein Kya Janoo
K.L. Saigal
Mein Kya Janoo
Mein Kya Janoo
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya (Saregama)?
K.L. Saigal
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya (Saregama)?
Jab Dil Hi Toot Gaya (Saregama)?
Suno Suno Hey Krishna Kala
K.L. Saigal
Suno Suno Hey Krishna Kala
Suno Suno Hey Krishna Kala
Suno Suno
K.L. Saigal
Suno Suno
Suno Suno
I Gham Diye Mustaqil
K.L. Saigal
I Gham Diye Mustaqil
I Gham Diye Mustaqil
