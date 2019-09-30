Alexander KreinBorn 20 October 1883. Died 25 April 1951
Alexander Krein
1883-10-20
Alexander Krein Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Abramovich Krein (Russian: Александр Абрамович Крейн; Aleksandr Abramovich Kreyn; 20 October 1883 in Nizhny Novgorod – 25 April 1951 in Staraya Ruza, Moscow Oblast) was a Soviet composer.
Alexander Krein Tracks
Jewish Sketches, Suite No. 2, Op. 13: I. Andante con moto
