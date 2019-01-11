African Music Machine
African Music Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e55e5138-bff7-4fec-ae57-74e304b05a01
African Music Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
The African Music Machine was a New Orleans funk band, led by Louis Villery, playing in the 1970s. It issued several singles which became collector's items. A compilation album Black Water Gold was issued in 2000. The band was re-formed by Villery in 2001, and issued an album on the Singular label.
They play mellow beats incorporating traditional African and Caribbean sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
African Music Machine Tracks
Sort by
A Girl In France
African Music Machine
A Girl In France
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Girl In France
Last played on
Black Water Gold
African Music Machine
Black Water Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j8fls.jpglink
Black Water Gold
Last played on
Black Water Gold (Pearl)
African Music Machine
Black Water Gold (Pearl)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tropical
African Music Machine
Tropical
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tropical
Last played on
The Dapp
African Music Machine
The Dapp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dapp
Last played on
African Music Machine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist