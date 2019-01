The African Music Machine was a New Orleans funk band, led by Louis Villery, playing in the 1970s. It issued several singles which became collector's items. A compilation album Black Water Gold was issued in 2000. The band was re-formed by Villery in 2001, and issued an album on the Singular label.

