Paul Burch
Born 1966
Paul Burch
1966
Paul Burch Biography
Paul Burch is an American musician, songwriter, composer, producer, and bandleader. He resides in Nashville and is the owner of several automobiles and is fond of the music of Charley Patton.
Paul Burch Tracks
Back To The Honky Tonks
Your Red Wagon
Performer
Ain't That Water Lucky
Winner's Circle>
Going To Memphis
Straight Tears No Chaser>
TWO TRAINS PULLIN
Sagrada
Couldnt Get A Witness
Lovesick Blues Boy
Isolda
I Am Here
When You Go Wrong
Harvey Hartsell's Farm
long distance call
forever yours
