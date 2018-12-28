Daniel Blumenthal (born September 23, 1952) is a German-born American pianist.

Daniel Blumenthal is Professor at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Brussels, and of the Thy Masterclass Chamber Music Festival in Denmark. He has served on the jury of the Queen Elisabeth Competition for Piano and the Paris Conservatory. He is an honorary member and musical advisor of Icons of Europe, Brussels.

Daniel Blumenthal was born to Rivkah Blumenthal (Nee Goldin, born Gomel, Belarus 1923) and Col. Peter J. Blumenthal, U.S. Army (born Berlin 1921) in Landstuhl, Germany on September 23, 1952. He began his musical studies in Paris at 5 years of age, was graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Music in Piano Performance, and earned both a Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Juilliard School in New York City.

Blumenthal enjoys a career of acclaimed performances on five continents and award winning recordings. In Europe, he has performed concerti with such distinguished orchestras as the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Orchestra, the Dutch Radio Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra, the Flanders Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Belgium, and the L’Orchestre du Capitole in Toulouse, to name a few. In addition to his concerto performances, Blumenthal has been presented by the Chopin Society in Paris, and has performed numerous recitals in Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées, and the Teatro della Pergola in Florence. He has performed in all of the major concert halls in London, including three highly acclaimed recitals at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.