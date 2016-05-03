Schnappi
Schnappi Biography (Wikipedia)
Schnappi das kleine Krokodil (Snappy the Little Crocodile) is a German children's cartoon character from the show Die Sendung mit der Maus. The cartoon's introductory song, "Schnappi, das kleine Krokodil," became an Internet hit before it reached #1 on the German Singles chart in January 2005 and other European countries as well, topping the singles charts in Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.
