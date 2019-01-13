Il Divo Biography (Wikipedia)
Il Divo is a multi-national classical crossover vocal group. The male quartet originated in the United Kingdom in December 2003, bringing together singers Urs Bühler (Switzerland), Carlos Marín (Spain), David Miller (USA), and Sébastien Izambard (France). The group was created and promoted by music producer Simon Cowell for the label Syco Music (a subsidiary of Sony Music). Although it is unclear how the group's name came about, "Il Divo" is translated from Italian as "divine performer."
As of 2018, the group has released ten albums: Il Divo (2004), Ancora (2005), Siempre (2006), The Promise (2008), Wicked Game (2011), A Musical Affair (2013), Amor & Pasión (2015) and Timeless (2018) ; a compilation album The Greatest Hits (2012); special Christmas songs album The Christmas Collection (2005). Two other albums – An Evening with Il Divo: Live in Barcelona (2009) and Live in Japan (2014) – presented recordings of live concerts. Additionally, they have collaborated with other artists.
Il Divo Tracks
Sort by
I Believe In You
Mama
Caruso
You Raise Me Up
Unbreak My Heart (Regresa a Mi)
Somewhere
Bring Him Home
Regressa Mi (Unbreak My Heart)
My Way
I Believe In You (Je Crois En Toi)
The Time Of Our Lives
All Of Me
Hello
Tonight
Time to Say Goodbye (Con Te Partirò)
Musica
The Man You Love
Besame mucho
Dont Cry For Me Argentina
Unchained Melody
Con Te Partiro (Time to Say Goodbye)
Passerà
A Mi Manera
Regressami
Can You Feel the Love Tonight? (feat. Lea Salonga)
O Holy Night
Besame mucho
Without You (Desde El Dia Que Te Fuiste)
