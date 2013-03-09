Sebastian KnüpferBorn 6 September 1633. Died 10 October 1676
Sebastian Knüpfer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1633-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e555989d-19c0-4cdc-8da4-679eda83e908
Sebastian Knüpfer Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Knüpfer (6 September 1633 – 10 October 1676) was a German composer, conductor and educator. He was the Thomaskantor, cantor of the Thomanerchor in Leipzig and director of the towns's church music, from 1657 to 1676.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Knüpfer Tracks
Sort by
Mein Gott, betrübt ist meine Seele
Sebastian Knüpfer
Mein Gott, betrübt ist meine Seele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Gott, betrübt ist meine Seele
Last played on
Sebastian Knüpfer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist