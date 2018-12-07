Cattle & CaneCattle & Cane, Teesside, North-East England. Formed 8 January 2010
Cattle & Cane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04dqfzv.jpg
2010-01-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e5551de9-0fe7-4ac7-93ff-09fbce774fdd
Cattle & Cane Tracks
Sort by
Love On Your Hands (Live at Middlesbrough Town Hall with the Northern Orchestra)
Cattle & Cane
Love On Your Hands (Live at Middlesbrough Town Hall with the Northern Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Seven Hours (Alternative Version)
Cattle & Cane
Seven Hours (Alternative Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Tonight We Dance (Cleveland Hills)
Cattle & Cane
Tonight We Dance (Cleveland Hills)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Saviour (Chad Male Remix)
Cattle & Cane
Saviour (Chad Male Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Saviour (Chad Male Remix)
Last played on
Have You Been In The Wars Again
Cattle & Cane
Have You Been In The Wars Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Have You Been In The Wars Again
Last played on
Time To Get It Over With
Cattle & Cane
Time To Get It Over With
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Fool For You
Cattle & Cane
Fool For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Fool For You
Last played on
Dealing With The Devil
Cattle & Cane
Dealing With The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Dealing With The Devil
Last played on
I've Been Silent
Cattle & Cane
I've Been Silent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
I've Been Silent
Last played on
Make Your Vision
Cattle & Cane
Make Your Vision
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
7 Hours
Cattle & Cane
7 Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
7 Hours
Last played on
7 Hours
Cattle & Cane
7 Hours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
7 Hours
Last played on
Birdsong
Cattle & Cane
Birdsong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Birdsong
Last played on
Skies
Cattle & Cane
Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Skies
Last played on
Skies
Cattle & Cane
Skies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skies
Performer
Last played on
Come Home
Cattle & Cane
Come Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Come Home
Last played on
I WIll Rise
Cattle & Cane
I WIll Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
I WIll Rise
Last played on
Pull Down The Moon
Cattle & Cane
Pull Down The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Pull Down The Moon
Last played on
Poacher
Cattle & Cane
Poacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dqfzv.jpglink
Poacher
Last played on
Playlists featuring Cattle & Cane
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed6q2m/acts/am4p5v
London
2013-09-08T14:02:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01gbnmx.jpg
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
Cattle & Cane Links
Back to artist