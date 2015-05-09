George Roderick "Rod" Cless (May 20, 1907, Lenox, Iowa – December 8, 1944, New York City) was an American jazz clarinetist and saxophonist, perhaps best known for his work on sixteen Muggsy Spanier tunes for Bluebird Records. Additionally, Cless worked with other artists such as Frank Teschemacher, Charles Pierce, Gene Krupa, Art Hodes, Bobby Hackett, Max Kaminsky and Mezz Mezzrow.