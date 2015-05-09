Rod ClessBorn 20 May 1907. Died 8 December 1944
Rod Cless
1907-05-20
Rod Cless Biography (Wikipedia)
George Roderick "Rod" Cless (May 20, 1907, Lenox, Iowa – December 8, 1944, New York City) was an American jazz clarinetist and saxophonist, perhaps best known for his work on sixteen Muggsy Spanier tunes for Bluebird Records. Additionally, Cless worked with other artists such as Frank Teschemacher, Charles Pierce, Gene Krupa, Art Hodes, Bobby Hackett, Max Kaminsky and Mezz Mezzrow.
