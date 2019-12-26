Michael Geier (born March 12, 1964), known as Big Mike Geier, is a singer, entertainer, and leader of the band Kingsized, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Geier's most critically acclaimed act is his alter ego: a Pagliacci-type clown named Puddles Pity Party. As Puddles, Geier has appeared in YouTube videos since 2013, including some with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Geier now performs almost exclusively as Puddles, marketing himself as nothing more than a delivery man.