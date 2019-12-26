Puddles Pity PartyBorn 12 March 1964
Puddles Pity Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964-03-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e551c9a5-ad3d-4f80-a049-534a0e20cc0b
Puddles Pity Party Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Geier (born March 12, 1964), known as Big Mike Geier, is a singer, entertainer, and leader of the band Kingsized, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Geier's most critically acclaimed act is his alter ego: a Pagliacci-type clown named Puddles Pity Party. As Puddles, Geier has appeared in YouTube videos since 2013, including some with Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox. Geier now performs almost exclusively as Puddles, marketing himself as nothing more than a delivery man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Puddles Pity Party Tracks
Sort by
All The Small Things
Puddles Pity Party
All The Small Things
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All The Small Things
Last played on
Back to artist